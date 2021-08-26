https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-hammered-online-calls-for-resignation-grow-after-terror-attacks-kill-12-u-s-service-members

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed Thursday after multiple explosions were set off in Kabul, Afghanistan, near the city’s airport.

Hours after the attacks, President Joe Biden is nowhere to be found, following the president’s pattern of refusing to speak to reporters as his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan worsens.

The reaction online from elected Republicans, conservatives, and liberal journalists were brutal, and included calls for resignations and impeachments.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn (TN) reacted bluntly Thursday, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.”

Liberal journalist Ian Bremmer noted, “Until today, the last US soldiers to die in combat in Afghanistan were on February 8, 2020.” Bremmer added that the least Biden can do is take questions from the press: “President Biden has to give a speech in response to today’s tragic events, has to answer direct questions. Baseline expectation of any US President.”

“Hillary Clinton once wondered who Americans would want picking up the phone in a national crisis at 3 AM. With Joe Biden, nobody is picking up at 3 PM,” Ben Shapiro ripped.

“Don’t let the Biden administration get away with this. Don’t let the media turn the page,” commentator Lisa Boothe said.

“President Biden has been hiding from the American people for FIVE hours now,” the House GOP account posted.

“The United States today suffered the biggest military loss of life in over a decade,” wrote foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner. “President Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal is costing American lives, and emboldening America’s enemies. There is no plan, no strategy, and no leadership from the White House.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a veteran, blasted: “We haven’t heard anything from President Biden. The White House continues to postpone briefings. [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] has tweeted about Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, but not a word about the growing loss of American lives in Afghanistan. Is there any leadership in this country?”

“I don’t want to hear anything from Joe Biden besides ‘I resign,’” slammed Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillion. “Every time he opens his mouth he lies about the situation on the ground and makes it worse.”

Host Liz Wheeler criticized, “I can’t imagine hearing that knock on your door, knowing you’re about to be informed that your son was just killed in Afghanistan, the worst moment a mother or father could ever fathom… knowing Joe Biden could’ve avoided this. I could cry thinking about it.”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, “The bombings too place just outside of the airport on Thursday as throngs of people flocked to the airport seeking evacuation from the largely Taliban-controlled country. One reported ISIS suicide bomber hit one of the airport’s main gates, the Abbey Gate. Another explosion struck just outside of Kabul’s Baron Hotel, which has been a gathering place for Americans waiting to be evacuated from the country.”

Biden is expected to brief the American public with prepared remarks this evening. It remains unclear if he will take any questions from the media.

