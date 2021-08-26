https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-last-week-any-attack-on-our-forces-at-the-airport-will-be-met-with-a-swift-and-forceful-response/

Afghanistan descended into more chaos Thursday after a “complex terror attack” inflicted unknown casualties outside Kabul’s International Airport, prompting many to look to the White House for an official response as Americans remain trapped in the country.

“We’re in constant contact with the Taliban working to ensure civilians have safe passage to the airport… Any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with swift and forceful response,” said Biden last week flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris.

BIDEN LAST WEEK: “Any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with swift and forceful response.” pic.twitter.com/chiPr7LPou — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2021

Congressman Dan Crenshaw issued a statement following the terror attacks near Kabul’s main airport Thursday, demanding President Biden “fix the mess he created” and to “stop running from it.”

“Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t ‘end the war,’ you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe,” posted Crenshaw on Twitter.

Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t “end the war,” you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe. https://t.co/htKFMQ0Y0k — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 26, 2021

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed a second explosion in downtown Kabul Thursday after an earlier explosion rocked the capital’s international airport.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” posted the Pentagon Press Secretary on Twitter.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Fox News is now reporting at least three American soldiers were injured in the first blast.

“A suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan Thursday injured at least three U.S. troops, U.S. officials confirmed. A U.S. official indicated that the attack set off a firefight at Abbey Gate, where last night, there were 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport,” reports Fox News.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” posted Kirby on Twitter.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

??????: Biden Launches Incoherent 3-Minute Rant Over Whether Americans Can Get Out of Afghanistan posted by Hannity Staff – 8.21.21 President Biden held a disastrous press briefing Friday when he finally took answers from the media; launching into a three-minute rant about whether Americans can safely reach the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. “You said there’s no circumstances where American citizens cannot get to the airport. That doesn’t square with the reporting on the ground. Are you saying any American who wants to get to the airport can get there?” asked one reporter. “I thought the question was, how can they get through the airport, outside the airport, the answer is, to the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints, they are letting through, people […] That’s why we had to, I guess yesterday, or the day before? We went over the wall, and brought in, how many?” said the Commander-in-Chief. “My guess is, no matter what, under what circumstances, we, anyone, there’s not a whole lot of Afghanis, there’s a whole lot of Afghanis who just as soon come to America,” he concluded. A report from Reuters highlights the scope of the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as the agency claims the Taliban now control 2,000 American-made vehicles and between 30 and 40 aircraft. “U.S. officials tell Reuters that the current intelligence indicates that the Taliban control at least 2,000 U.S.-made armored vehicles, between 30 and 40 aircraft and an untold number of small arms,” writes a reporter from the global news agency. “Joe Biden creates the Taliban Army and Air Force,” posted former Trump official Richard Grenell on Twitter. Watch the bizarre comments above. BAD NEWS for BIDEN: Poll Shows 69% of Americans Disapprove of President’s Handling of Afghanistan posted by Hannity Staff – 8.17.21 A new poll from the Trafalgar Group shows a vast majority of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, raising serious new questions for Democrats heading into the highly contested midterm elections. “When broken down by party, 48 percent of Democrats disapprove of the president’s handling of the situation, while almost 40 percent of those polled gave him positive marks,” reports The Hill. “But the gap was much wider among Republicans: Nearly 89 percent said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing when it comes to Afghanistan, with only 7 percent saying they approve,” adds the outlet. Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan https://t.co/Vp2G8sYGhU pic.twitter.com/gSxDkkWL31 — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2021 President Joe Biden returned to his vacation at Camp David Monday evening after delivering a brief address on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. In total, he was in Washington for a span of just a few hours. “This is what failed and weak leadership looks like. President Biden is headed back to vacation after his speech on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan,” posted the House Republicans on Twitter. This is what failed and weak leadership looks like. President Biden is headed back to vacation after his speech on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3NWV7rJ148 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 16, 2021 US Troops shot and killed two armed gunmen at Kabul’s Airport Monday as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country while the Taliban rapidly seizes control. “In separate incidents at the airport on Monday, U.S. troops shot and killed two armed men at the airport and at least three Afghans clinging to the side of an Air Force jet were run over and killed,” reports the Wall Street Journal. At least 7,000 US Soldiers will be deployed to protect the airport and evacuate American citizens in the days ahead. Biden will address the country today, as Afghans clinging to US planes fall to their deaths in Kabul. Hard to script a worse propaganda victory for our enemies as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11. There is nothing Biden can say now to right the wrong of his failed policy. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 16, 2021 Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

