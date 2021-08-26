https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-postpones-meeting-with-israels-prime-minister-after-explosions-in-kabul_3966703.html

President Joe Biden’s bilateral meeting with Israel’s prime minister has been postponed after U.S. forces in Afghanistan were among the casualties of at least two bombings.

Biden was scheduled to convene with Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister, and other Israeli officials at the White House in Washington at 11:30 a.m.

The White House sent word shortly after the scheduled start time that the meeting was delayed.

It has not said yet when the meeting will happen. Photographs showed Israeli media departing the White House.

Biden was briefed on the Kabul bombings by his national security team, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the White House said.

Other administration meetings and briefings were pushed back or canceled, including a Pentagon briefing, a White House COVID-19 team update, and a press conference from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Additionally, a video call Biden was set to share with governors who want to welcome Afghan refugees to their states was canceled.

Biden planned to huddle with Bennett, his chief of staff, and Israel’s ambassador to the United States among others, to convey the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to Israel’s security and self-defense, a White House official told reporters earlier this week. But the bombs that went off in Kabul on Thursday prompted a schedule change, throwing the White House another curve ball as it tries to complete evacuations from Afghanistan before its self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline.

An initial explosion at Abbey Gate at the U.S.-held airport in Afghanistan’s largest city was followed by at least one other a short distance away.

A number of U.S. casualties, which can refer to injuries or deaths, resulted, the Pentagon said.

Foreign officials have pegged the dead at 13 or more, with another 15 wounded. It wasn’t clear how many were Americans.

U.S. troops rushed to Afghanistan in the middle of the month to secure the airport after the Taliban terrorist group made rapid gains against the U.S.-backed government before toppling it all together. The airport has been used since to ferry Americans, Afghans, and others to safe havens, with many ultimately being flown to the United States.

Biden had insisted that the evacuation efforts were on track to finish by the deadline he put into place in the summer after breaking with the deadline in an agreement the Trump administration hammered out with the Taliban and the Afghan government. The Taliban is now insisting the United States adhere to the deadline, warning of consequences if it does not.

As many as 1,500 Americans remained in Afghanistan as of Aug. 25, U.S. officials said. They said the number could be lower because some Americans being flown out aren’t reporting their departures to the government.

