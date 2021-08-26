http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/fz3j-50nz7Y/biden-proved-right-on-afghanistan.php

That is CNN’s take in the wake of today’s terrorist attack at Kabul airport: “Biden braces for fallout as his dire warnings of a Kabul terror attack come true.” If only we had listened!

Terrorist explosions outside Kabul’s international airport on Thursday that killed multiple US service members came after days of public and private warnings from President Joe Biden of a potential attack that could disrupt the massive airlift effort underway there.

***

The explosions laid bare the risks to US troops and diplomats Biden has warned about for a week as a frantic evacuation effort at the airport gained speed. The pace of evacuations has slowed over the past two days as the security situation deteriorated.

Biden, vindicated again! It takes an outfit as corrupt as CNN to spin the ongoing disaster in Afghanistan as evidence of Joe Biden’s sagacity.

