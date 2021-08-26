https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-biden-admin-gave-taliban-list-of-american-citizens-green-card-holders-and-afghan-allies-that-needed-to-get-into-airport-report

The Biden administration reportedly gave the Taliban a list of the names of United States citizens, green card holders, and other Afghan allies that needed to be allowed into the airport so they could be evacuated — a decision that sparked widespread outrage from officials and critics.

“The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country,” Politico reported. “But the decision to provide specific names to the Taliban, which has a history of brutally murdering Afghans who collaborated with the U.S. and other coalition forces during the conflict, has angered lawmakers and military officials.”

A Pentagon official told Politico that the Biden administration effectively “put all those Afghans on a kill list.”

“It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean,” the official added.

Online, journalists, critics, and politicians expressed fury over the decision.

What a betrayal of our allies https://t.co/C6GzDUQqQ7 — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) August 26, 2021

And now we learn that the Biden Admin gave a terrorist organization a list of U.S. citizens remaining in country. Let that sink in for a minute. Insane. https://t.co/SZjWsBVUSp — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) August 26, 2021

This is incomprehensible… meanwhile, I have constituents, their family and other visa holders who have tried but have NOT been able to get into the airport. I guess handing over that list to the bad guys didn’t work so well… https://t.co/g9llKHgefq — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) August 26, 2021

The Taliban are the gatekeepers to U.S. admission. Think about that. https://t.co/pfxZA55QII — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 26, 2021

Exchange from July 8, 2021: Q Do you trust the Taliban, Mr. President? Do you trust the Taliban, sir? THE PRESIDENT: Is that a serious question? Q It is absolutely a serious question. Do you trust the Taliban? THE PRESIDENT: No, I do not. https://t.co/9Mo2xeRmf8 — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 26, 2021

The Biden Administration gave the Taliban a list of Americans stranded in Afghanistan. The Taliban! https://t.co/SULf6jXmj6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/MacaesBruno/status/1430979513811406848

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

