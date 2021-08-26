https://thehill.com/policy/defense/569636-biden-says-deadly-attack-wont-alter-us-evacuation-mission

President BidenJoe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Progressives can be successful candidates on ‘small-dollar donations’ Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract Overnight Defense & National Security — Breakneck evacuations continue as Biden mulls deadline MORE on Thursday said the U.S. would carry out its plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by the end of the month in the aftermath of bombings that killed a dozen Americans, while vowing to carry out strikes against the group responsible for the attacks.

“We can and we must complete this mission and we will,” Biden said in prepared remarks from the East Room of the White House. “And that’s what I’ve ordered them to do. We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation.”

Pentagon officials said two suicide bombers, determined to be affiliated with ISIS, were involved in the attack. One bomb went off near a gate just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, followed by gunfire, and another bomb exploded near the Baron Hotel a short distance away.

It was the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan in roughly a decade. At least 60 Afghan civilians also died in Thursday’s bombings.

Biden said the U.S. would target facilities of ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State that operates out of South and Central Asia, “at the place we choose, in a moment of our choosing.”

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said, addressing those responsible for Thursday’s bombings.

Biden had bluntly warned just days earlier of the increasing likelihood of a terrorist attack around the airport the longer U.S. troops remained in Afghanistan. Thousands of civilians had congregated outside the airport perimeter as many scrambled to get through checkpoints and onto evacuation flights out of the country.

Thursday’s violence scrambled the White House’s posture on the ongoing evacuation. Officials had in recent days sought to focus attention on rapidly escalating efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan civilians who aided the U.S. war effort or who were considered vulnerable populations under Taliban rule.

The U.S. has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July. The State Department said earlier Thursday there were roughly 1,000 Americans remaining in the country, roughly 700 of which are taking steps to leave.

“We will complete our mission, and we will continue after our troops have withdrawn, to find means by which we can find any American who wishes to get out of Afghanistan. We will find them, and we will get them out,” Biden said.

Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy if he still stands by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces, Biden responded, “Yes, I do.”

Thursday’s chaos in Kabul handed more fodder to Republicans, some of whom backed former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract Judge orders sanctions against Sidney Powell, Lin Wood in Michigan election challenge House probe focuses on Trump’s mental health and martial law MORE’s agreement with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1, but who have since blamed Biden for the messy draw down and called for troops to remain in the country.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnConservative radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID-19 Sunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts GOP senator calls on Biden to fire Sullivan, national security team MORE (R-Tenn.) and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP lawmaker called on Biden to ‘resign immediately’ after ‘botched withdrawal’ from Afghanistan Sunday shows preview: Chaos in Kabul mars US evacuation efforts GOP senator calls on Biden to fire Sullivan, national security team MORE (R-Mo.) called for Biden and other officials to resign over the chaos in Afghanistan, as did Rep. Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceSC state Rep. Russell Fry launches primary bid against Rice over impeachment vote Pro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee MORE (R-S.C.), who was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in January.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse Republican says criticism of Afghanistan trip ‘frankly laughable’ White House to US lawmakers: ‘This is not the time to travel to Afghanistan’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Officials slam congressmen’s unauthorized Kabul trip MORE (R-Calif.) called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Defense & National Security — Breakneck evacuations continue as Biden mulls deadline House Republican says criticism of Afghanistan trip ‘frankly laughable’ Overnight Energy: Infrastructure bills could curb emissions by 45 percent, Democrats say MORE (D-Calif.) to bring Congress back in session in the coming days and vote to block the further withdrawal of U.S. troops. A Pelosi aide dismissed the idea as unproductive and potentially endangering forces still on the ground.

