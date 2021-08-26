https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/biden-tells-peter-doocy-he-bears-responsibility-then-blames-trump-pauses-for-a-short-nap/

After President Biden’s comments about the attack in Afghanistan, he let reporters know he’d take a few questions and then named “the first person I was instructed to call on.”

The last reporter to have a turn to ask Biden questions was Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who wanted to know if Biden bears responsibility for what happened. Biden then took it into a predictable direction:

The Biden White House does their best to try and make people forget that this disaster is because the order in which this administration went about the withdrawal, not the withdrawal itself. But “Trump’s fault” or something…

Also note what Biden does for several seconds starting at the 1:20 mark:

Biden seemed a bit cornered:

Perhaps it was time for a micro-nap.

We are all the sign language interpreter.

It’s worth noting that in addition to trying to blame Trump, Biden also threw the Pentagon under the bus:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...