President Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was postponed Thursday afternoon following the pair of terror attacks that took place outside the airport in Kabul.

White House officials told the Washington Examiner that the meeting, the first between Biden and the new prime minister, was in “flux” but would not be taking place at the previously scheduled time due to the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

According to administration officials, Biden was briefed on the situation in Kabul Thursday morning in the White House situation room. He was later joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as more information flows in from personnel in the country.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed earlier in the day that two separate explosions occurred, one directly outside the airport gates and a second near the Barron Hotel, which is popular among Americans in Afghanistan. The suicide explosions resulted in numerous American and civilian casualties, although the exact casualty count remains unknown.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Biden hosted outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House in July.

