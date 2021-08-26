https://thelibertyloft.com/biden-continues-to-feed-lack-of-common-sense-in-america-with-radical-moves/

WASHINGTON — Throughout the presidential campaign, Joe Biden was pressed on the issue of student debt forgiveness. At the time, he said that he supported forgiveness of $10,000 of student debt for all borrowers, but would not act by executive order. But apparently, he has changed his mind.

Multiple times President Joe Biden has acted by executive order to waive some level of student debt. Most recently, he acted to waive student debt for those with severe disabilities because they are unable to earn “significant incomes.”

That followed action in March to wipe out student debt for another 40,000 borrowers. Those borrowers were also disabled and had been under some previous forgiveness program, but had failed to meet some aspect of the program.

Radical left-wing pundits continue to celebrate the little steps that are being taken to cancel student debt. They continue to push Biden to eliminate $50,000 in debt for every borrower.

Fortune had an interesting graphic that showed the level of student debt forgiveness that Biden has acted on so far. Their argument is that the Biden regime has not went far enough to cancel student debt as so much debt is still outstanding. You can see the chart below.

To be honest, iof Biden were to eliminate $10,000 or even up to $50,000, I would stand to benefit from such a move. I still have student debt from my time at a private university, that I willingly chose to attend. That’s the key here.

Just like thousands of other college graduates, I willingly signed up to attend Liberty University in Virginia. I willingly chose to attend to obtain my undergrad and Master’s degree. What’s even more, I knowingly took out loans to help me achieve my higher education goals.

Nothing about what I said there means that I deserve anything for student loan forgiveness. I did not enter into a Public Service Forgiveness program. I knew those programs were available, but I knowingly did not choose that career path.

I do not support is student debt forgiveness for everyone that has ever taken a student loan. Why? Because they knowingly took that loan. They knowingly attended that school. They had a choice of all the options of schools, careers, and more. Just like me, they could have chosen to go into a forgiveness career, but many didn’t.

They could have researched, just like I did, the opportunity for future careers with the degree choice they made. They could have determined that it did not make much sense to obtain a $75,000 degree in a career field that has a low salary. For example, why pay $75,000 for a career field that is only going to pay you a $30,000 salary. That makes no sense.

Democrats do not see it that way though. They believe that you should be able to chase your dreams no matter the cost. If you cannot afford it, then the government owes it to you to give it to you on the backs of those who exercised common sense and evaluated their career and/or degree choices.

That’s why Joe Biden continues to chip away at student debt and continues to evaluate the opportunity for how to cancel more legally. The problem is not education or student debt. The problem is a lack of common sense.

The problem is a lack of education to help students understand that paying $75,000 or more for a college degree for a $35,000 salary is not smart. You would be better off to go into a trade career where you can earn twice that money without a college degree.

But of course, Democrats do not want you to know how to think for yourself. They want you to believe that the government knows best. They want you to believe that you must be educated to survive in society. That is something that is simply not true.

Rather than helping Americans, Joe Biden is hurting Americans. It’s more than just his ridiculous debt cancellation and ideas for future debt cancellations. Each and every policy of this left-wing radical is destroying our nation. The problem is, he is getting away with it.

Republicans wanted to talk about student debt cancellation before. They wanted to talk about how it was socialism and was a path we did not want to go down in our nation. Now that it is happening piece by piece, they continue to remain silent.

Cancelling student debt is a bad idea. Students knowingly and willingly signed up for what they received. They knowingly signed the promissory note to repay their debts. But rather than address the problem of educating new students in making smart decisions, Democrats want to continue to destroy common sense in our nation, so they can continue to destroy our nation.

