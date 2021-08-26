https://www.oann.com/brazil-bolsonaro-says-sept-7-marches-will-not-be-violent/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-bolsonaro-says-sept-7-marches-will-not-be-violent



Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

August 26, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazilians need not worry, as the Sept. 7 nationwide marches by his supporters will not be violent.

Concerns have been growing that Bolsonaro’s supporters, riled by frustrations with the Supreme Court, federal election authorities and lawmakers, could strike out during the marches.

Tensions are running high in Brazil, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and years of graft and economic underachievement.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

