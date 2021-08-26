https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-third-blast-kabul-reported/
BREAKING: Reports of a third blast in Kabul only one hour ago.
A third blast in Kabul is being reported.
Third Blast in central of Kabul In Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/JWVd5azdFw
— Fahmidah Yousfi (@fahmidahyousfi) August 26, 2021
Several more individuals are reported killed.
Several killed and wounded outside Kabul airport in third blast https://t.co/ZSLz2IRkI2 pic.twitter.com/mvhWyEr0sX
— GNN (@gnnhdofficial) August 26, 2021
Reports are still unconfirmed.
#BREAKING
Unconfirmed reports of a third blast in #Kabul sent with this new video! #AfghanistanCrisis#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/pjkZl1Q2NH
— ZionWarrior (@ZionWarrior6) August 26, 2021