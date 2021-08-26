https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-explosion-near-kabul-airport-in-final-days-of-evacuation-pentagon-confirms

The Pentagon confirmed that an explosion went off near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, which comes as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw from Afghanistan and end a weeks-long rush to evacuate Americans and Afghan visa holders.

It is unclear whether the explosion caused any injuries or how many. The explosion happened after multiple countries suspended their evacuation operations over terror threats reported near the airport.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby posted on Twitter.

President Joe Biden set a deadline of August 31 to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

“The sooner we can finish, the better,” Biden said during an address as the White House on Tuesday. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that [Islamic State-affiliate] ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport, attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

“Thus far, the Taliban have been taking steps to work with us so we can get our people out,” he said. “But it’s a tenuous situation. We’ve already had some gun fighting break out. We run a serious risk of it breaking down, as time goes on.”

