https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/26/breaking-4-us-marines-killed-in-attack-hundreds-of-isis-k-around-kabul-airport-more-attacks-anticipated-n433016
About The Author
Related Posts
UPDATE: No, San Francisco Can't Force You To Lease Your Retirement Home To a Renter for Life Says SCOTUS
June 28, 2021
Sports Highlights — July 1, 2021
July 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy