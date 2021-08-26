https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-joe-biden-just-lost-again-at-supreme-court/

Posted by Kane on August 26, 2021 10:02 pm

Biden Loses Again at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in a 6-3 vote ended the federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by Joe Biden, in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

Justice Breyer dissents, joined by Justices Kagan and Sotomayor.

