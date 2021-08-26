https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-joe-biden-just-lost-again-at-supreme-court/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING 6-3 #SCOTUS strikes down latest Biden administration eviction ban. Justice Breyer dissents, joined by Justices Kagan and Sotomayor.
Court:
“If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.”
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 27, 2021
BREAKING: The Supreme Court lifts the federal eviction moratorium. In an unsigned 8-page opinion (with the three liberals dissenting), SCOTUS sides with a group of landlords who argued that the CDC lacked the authority to bar evictions during the pandemic.https://t.co/LNrCxd7f9X https://t.co/NecnZ90zgf
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) August 27, 2021
Biden Loses Again at Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in a 6-3 vote ended the federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by Joe Biden, in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.
Justice Breyer dissents, joined by Justices Kagan and Sotomayor.