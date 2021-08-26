https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-explosion-kabul-airport

The Pentagon has confirmed that a large explosion has taken place outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” tweeted Pentagon press secretary John Kirby Tuesday morning.

Multiple news outlets have indicated that there are Afghan casualties, but information is still coming in.

Fox News also reported that the large explosion is the result of a suicide bombing, but that information has not yet been confirmed.

In recent days, the U.S., along with several other countries, issued security alerts about the imminent threat of a terrorist attack at the airport.

A British official warned on Thursday that there was “very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” that could take place within “hours” as Western troops finalize evacuation efforts from Afghanistan.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

