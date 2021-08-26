https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/26/breaking-pentagon-spox-john-kirby-confirms-that-there-has-been-an-explosion-outside-the-airport-in-kabul/

This is not good:

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has confirmed that there was, in fact, an explosion at the airport in Kabul:

Oh no.

There are reports of gunfire and multiple casualties.

We will continue to monitor the situation for developments.

All we can do now is pray.

***

Update:

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reports that officials are attributing the explosion to a suicide bomber:

Dear God.

More:

Footage of the explosion and the aftermath is making its way out, and it’s terrifying.

“Chaos everywhere.”

