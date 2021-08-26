https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/26/breaking-pentagon-spox-john-kirby-confirms-that-there-has-been-an-explosion-outside-the-airport-in-kabul/
JUST IN: Sources tell @dlippman @alexbward and I there has been a large explosion at Abbey gate at the Kabul airport
— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021
Officials: There was an explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2021
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has confirmed that there was, in fact, an explosion at the airport in Kabul:
We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.
— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
#BREAKING
Aug 26—Kabul, Afghanistan
Massive explosion reported at the airport’s Abbey Gate. Shots also reported.
Pentagon has confirmed the blast. No report of casualties as of yet.https://t.co/BckKSkqoZL pic.twitter.com/kqmeuGsaW8
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 26, 2021
There are reports of gunfire and multiple casualties.
#BREAKING A big blast heard near Kabul airport. Sporadic gunshots continue.#Afghanistan
— Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 26, 2021
CNN reporting multiple casualties due to the explosion at Kabul airport
— Tamar Beeri (@TamarBeeri) August 26, 2021
#AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eye witnesses tells me.
— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 26, 2021
We will continue to monitor the situation for developments.
Let’s wait for more info. But “major explosion at airport during desperate evacuation” is, in general, a news report that isn’t going to end happily. https://t.co/V8iXrm9DcV
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) August 26, 2021
This is heartbreaking. Pray for our troops and Afghan allies. https://t.co/pcQ2aMW0Pc
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 26, 2021
CHRIST. Pray. https://t.co/1EmaN6DRnT
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 26, 2021
Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reports that officials are attributing the explosion to a suicide bomber:
NEW: Suicide bomber “complex SBIED attack” with firefight at Abbey Gate outside Kabul airport; Afghan casualties: US official
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 26, 2021
BREAKING — “complex” suicide attack underway, plus gunfire at Abbey Gate, #Kabul airport.
This was everyone’s worst nightmare. Casualties guaranteed.
— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 26, 2021
Some reports say the attack took place near the Baron Hotel, on the approach to Abbey Gate.
The Baron has been used for days as a frontline gathering point for #Afghans seeking travel to the #UK.
— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 26, 2021
Initial reports indicate the explosion near Kabul airport was from a suicide bomber not far from HKIA’s Abbey Gate and the Baron Hotel, which has been used by the British.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 26, 2021
According to preliminary information, a suicide bomber exploded. Casualties feared.
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021
Footage of the explosion and the aftermath is making its way out, and it’s terrifying.
First photo showing chaos after the recent blast at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/UAEQQLMW8L
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021
Reports indicate that there were dozens of #British citizens at the entrance where the blast occurred at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/y5yNP0Nmer
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021
A heavily injured person outside #Kabul airport. #Tragedy pic.twitter.com/UGN6beoT2Z
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021
The moment when the explosion occurred at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/m6uB22Yg7p
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021
More photos are coming from #Kabul airport. Chaos everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZxUokOP9Fc
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021
BREAKING: At least 3 U.S. troops wounded in suicide bombing outside Abbey Gate at Kabul airport: U.S. officials
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021
Witness to suicide bombing in Kabul tells FOX an infant died in the explosion, said Americans were injured.
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 26, 2021
My God https://t.co/1KjviBG2kC
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 26, 2021