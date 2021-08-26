https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/26/breaking-pentagon-spox-john-kirby-confirms-that-there-has-been-an-explosion-outside-the-airport-in-kabul/

This is not good:

JUST IN: Sources tell @dlippman @alexbward and I there has been a large explosion at Abbey gate at the Kabul airport — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 26, 2021

Officials: There was an explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2021

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has confirmed that there was, in fact, an explosion at the airport in Kabul:

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Oh no.

#BREAKING

Aug 26—Kabul, Afghanistan

Massive explosion reported at the airport’s Abbey Gate. Shots also reported. Pentagon has confirmed the blast. No report of casualties as of yet.https://t.co/BckKSkqoZL pic.twitter.com/kqmeuGsaW8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 26, 2021

There are reports of gunfire and multiple casualties.

#BREAKING A big blast heard near Kabul airport. Sporadic gunshots continue.#Afghanistan — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 26, 2021

CNN reporting multiple casualties due to the explosion at Kabul airport — Tamar Beeri (@TamarBeeri) August 26, 2021

#AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eye witnesses tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 26, 2021

We will continue to monitor the situation for developments.

Let’s wait for more info. But “major explosion at airport during desperate evacuation” is, in general, a news report that isn’t going to end happily. https://t.co/V8iXrm9DcV — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) August 26, 2021

All we can do now is pray.

This is heartbreaking. Pray for our troops and Afghan allies. https://t.co/pcQ2aMW0Pc — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 26, 2021

***

Update:

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reports that officials are attributing the explosion to a suicide bomber:

NEW: Suicide bomber “complex SBIED attack” with firefight at Abbey Gate outside Kabul airport; Afghan casualties: US official — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 26, 2021

Dear God.

BREAKING — “complex” suicide attack underway, plus gunfire at Abbey Gate, #Kabul airport. This was everyone’s worst nightmare. Casualties guaranteed. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 26, 2021

Some reports say the attack took place near the Baron Hotel, on the approach to Abbey Gate. The Baron has been used for days as a frontline gathering point for #Afghans seeking travel to the #UK. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 26, 2021

More:

Initial reports indicate the explosion near Kabul airport was from a suicide bomber not far from HKIA’s Abbey Gate and the Baron Hotel, which has been used by the British. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 26, 2021

According to preliminary information, a suicide bomber exploded. Casualties feared. — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

Footage of the explosion and the aftermath is making its way out, and it’s terrifying.

First photo showing chaos after the recent blast at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/UAEQQLMW8L — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

Reports indicate that there were dozens of #British citizens at the entrance where the blast occurred at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/y5yNP0Nmer — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

The moment when the explosion occurred at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/m6uB22Yg7p — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

More photos are coming from #Kabul airport. Chaos everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZxUokOP9Fc — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

“Chaos everywhere.”

BREAKING: At least 3 U.S. troops wounded in suicide bombing outside Abbey Gate at Kabul airport: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

Witness to suicide bombing in Kabul tells FOX an infant died in the explosion, said Americans were injured. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 26, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

