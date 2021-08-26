https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/brian-tyler-cohen-goes-after-joey-jones-asking-if-hed-be-willing-to-go-and-fight-and-damn-thats-some-backfire-he-deleted-and-apologized/

If you’re going to try and dunk on someone always always ALWAYS do a Google search before making a ginormous fool of yourself.

Like ALWAYS.

Brian Tyler Cohen apparently thinks someone should ask Joey Jones if he’d be willing to go and fight in Afghanistan.

Yes, the same Jones who lost both his legs fighting for this country … in Afghanistan.

So much cringe.

Brian did actually delete his tweet BUUUUUUT as we all know, tweets are forever.

Oof.

Aces.

Oh my gosh delete this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 26, 2021

He lost his legs and friends doing just that—you? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 26, 2021

Brian was far too busy being edgy on Twitter.

Duh.

The guy who lost both his legs fighting? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 26, 2021

To save yourself some embarrassment: You should probably google someone first before throwing an insult like this. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) August 26, 2021

Good god. You really did your homework. 🤦🏻 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 26, 2021

If I were you I’d find another line of work. Delete all social accounts. Do it now. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) August 26, 2021

He already did D-bag. Lost his legs. Ffs — Billy 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@Billy006) August 26, 2021

You do realize he both legs in Afghanistan, right? — Rob from Long Island (@FlyingDutch0116) August 26, 2021

He does now.

Gotta say once Brian found out what happened to Jones he tweeted this:

Deleted this— didn’t realize he’d lost his legs. Very, very dumb tweet on my part, and I apologize. pic.twitter.com/2qkHzO7uBJ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 26, 2021

Should’ve tagged @Johnny_Joey in my apology. I apologize for the stupid tweet. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 26, 2021

An actual apology.

That’s pretty damn rare.

Kudos.

***

Related:

‘Tone. F**king. DEAF.’ Nancy Pelosi babbling about Women’s Equality Day as Americans mourn marines killed in Kabul BACKFIRES (Alyssa Milano too!)

Professional ‘gets-it-wrong-every-time’ person Jennifer Rubin SCREWS the pooch attempting to make GOP the bad guys with #Afghanistan

‘Misspelled WARNOCK’! Blue-check troll Tara Dublin shows her RACIST colors in tweet attacking Herschel Walker (melts down when called out)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

