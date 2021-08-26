https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/brian-tyler-cohen-goes-after-joey-jones-asking-if-hed-be-willing-to-go-and-fight-and-damn-thats-some-backfire-he-deleted-and-apologized/

If you’re going to try and dunk on someone always always ALWAYS do a Google search before making a ginormous fool of yourself.

Like ALWAYS.

Brian Tyler Cohen apparently thinks someone should ask Joey Jones if he’d be willing to go and fight in Afghanistan.

Yes, the same Jones who lost both his legs fighting for this country … in Afghanistan.

So much cringe.

Brian did actually delete his tweet BUUUUUUT as we all know, tweets are forever.

Oof.

Aces.

Brian was far too busy being edgy on Twitter.

Duh.

He does now.

Gotta say once Brian found out what happened to Jones he tweeted this:

An actual apology.

That’s pretty damn rare.

Kudos.

***

