https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/broken-moment-biden-stared-slack-jawed-camera-kabul-terror-attack-speech/

A visible exhausted Joe Biden spoke to the American people and took questions from the press Thursday afternoon at the White House after waiting all day to address the deadly terror attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at Harmid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At the end of his remarks in which he invoked the fatal cancer battle of his Iraq veteran son Beau to relate to the families of the dozen service members killed in today’s attack, Biden engaged in a long moment of silence with his head bowed. When he was done he raised his head, said thank you, and then stared slack-jawed with vacant eyes for a few seconds before speaking again.

President Biden asks all to join him in a moment of silence “for all those in uniform, and out, military and civilian, who have given the last full measure of devotion.” pic.twitter.com/CpHryOQ93Z — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 26, 2021

MSNBC posted a clip of Biden’s moment of silence but cut off the end where he stared slack-jawed at the camera.

TRENDING: ‘KILL LIST’ – Biden Regime Provided Taliban with Names of AMERICANS, Afghan Allies

President Biden observes a moment of silence honoring U.S. service members and civilians killed in attacks near Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/W7entWuVTF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 26, 2021

Breitbart reporter Charlie Spiering captured the moment.

Biden’s face after concluding his moment of silence pic.twitter.com/QRZSwCqOxC — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 26, 2021

Pray for America.

President Joe Biden has a moment of silence as he delivers remarks on the terror attack that killed and wounded U.S. service members at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan this morning, on August 26, 2021. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI pic.twitter.com/399h6aCklO — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) August 26, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

