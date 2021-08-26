https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/broken-moment-biden-stared-slack-jawed-camera-kabul-terror-attack-speech/

A visible exhausted Joe Biden spoke to the American people and took questions from the press Thursday afternoon at the White House after waiting all day to address the deadly terror attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at Harmid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At the end of his remarks in which he invoked the fatal cancer battle of his Iraq veteran son Beau to relate to the families of the dozen service members killed in today’s attack, Biden engaged in a long moment of silence with his head bowed. When he was done he raised his head, said thank you, and then stared slack-jawed with vacant eyes for a few seconds before speaking again.

MSNBC posted a clip of Biden’s moment of silence but cut off the end where he stared slack-jawed at the camera.

Breitbart reporter Charlie Spiering captured the moment.

Pray for America.

