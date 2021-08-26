https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/bulwark-is-old-german-for-nardless-jim-swifts-attempt-at-dragging-charles-c-w-cooke-and-glenn-greenwald-does-not-end-well-like-at-all/

Jim Swift is so tough he screenshots people to quietly drag them for his clapping-seal-like followers. Nothing says you’re conserving conservatism like subtweeting actual conservatives like a scared, little girl.

Case in point:

Nothing wrong with disagreeing with Cooke’s tweet, people disagree all of the time. But screenshotting him and not tagging him? C’mon, man! Even Corn Pop, you know, Biden’s foe, didn’t do that.

Actually, Death Panels are Good, by Charlie Cooke. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 26, 2021

ACKSHULLY …

Excuse me, by Russian Agitprop mannequin Glenn Greenwald, but endorsed by Charlie Cooke. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 26, 2021

Notice, still not a single tag.

Unfortunately for Swift (but fortunately for us), Glenn Greenwald saw the tweets and dropped a big ol’ tweet hammer square on Swift’s head.

Notice here, it’s an actual quote-tweet which means he tagged the nag:

Neocons from the Weekly Standard who re-branded themselves as #Resistance liberals and are now the most devoted Democratic Party loyalists are still babbling about Russia and accusing people of being Kremlin agents, in case you were wondering. 🇷🇺 https://t.co/lZMdGcWFYG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 26, 2021

You’d think they’d be out there bragging about how awesome their boy Biden is doing as president.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well Bulwark is from the old Germanic word for nardless. — johnny Sigh (@johnnycy89) August 26, 2021

Swing and a miss!

You wanna try that one again, Jim? — AstraBeneca 🇦🇫 (@hayesy316) August 26, 2021

Imagine being dumb enough to think you can criticize Cooke and not get owned. You are a sad little freak of a man. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 26, 2021

It’s been a rough week or so for you. Everyone gets that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021

*snort*

It’s using consistency for a core set of values, you should try it sometime. — Rob Hamilton (@Rob1Ham) August 26, 2021

At least you tried — Dave Enjoys Breakfast (@bfmva7xsp) August 26, 2021

Soooo Charles Cooke is against the government being too involved in people’s lives in TWO (2) separate instances??? Where’s the punchline? — Cartomey (@cartomey) August 26, 2021

That would be Jim, he’s the actual punchline here.

I understand intellectual consistency is considered bad by the Bulwark crew, since the Bulwark is built on sucking up to people who want to destroy you, but I think you forgot that most everyone else values adherence to principles. — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) August 26, 2021

Principles.

Sorry, but we’ve been informed our betters at the Bulwark are the keepers of all principles.

Oh man, we just cracked ourselves up.

What a day … already!

***

Related:

How utterly WORTHLESS! Mark Murray pushes NBC poll on ‘who’s been vaccinated’ like it’s the actual SCIENCE and ROFL

Elitist DOUCHE-NOZZLE –> WaPo journo’s bright idea MOCKING unvaccinated Trump-supporters goes oh so VERY wrong

Truth hurts? Sen. Chris Murphy PISSED at CNN and media for not making Biden and Dems look LESS incompetent with #Afghanistan

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

