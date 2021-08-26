https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/26/capitol-police-officer-who-killed-ashli-babbitt-identified-has-record-of-mishandling-firearms-n1472815

For many months, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot and killed unarmed protester Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot has remained anonymous. The names of police officers who shoot civilians are usually released publicly, but that didn’t happen in this case. The government has been accused of a cover-up by Babbitt’s family, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year to have the officer’s identity released.

The officer has now finally been identified, and his identity raises new questions.

According to an exclusive report from Zenger News, the shooter has been identified as Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd. Byrd is described as “a controversial figure with a record of mishandling firearms, including once leaving a loaded pistol in a Congressional Visitor Center bathroom.” However, despite shooting an unarmed protester and his history of “mishandling firearms,” earlier this week Byrd was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation.

So why wasn’t his name released from the beginning? According to Zenger, the January 6 riot and the BLM riots after the death of George Floyd “divided the country along political, class, and racial lines—making officials cautious about revealing the name of a black police officer who killed a white protester.”

“It’s something that has to be considered, because it’s just a clear pattern in the United States,” said Maryland attorney Terrell Roberts, who represents Ashli Babbitt’s family. “A white cop kills a Black individual? Their name is out there within a day. It’s all public. And look, a police officer is a public official. There should not be any exception for this.”

Byrd is of Jamaican descent, and his identity was allegedly kept secret over fears it would put his and his family’s lives in danger and “subject them to racial slurs.” But this clearly was not a legitimate excuse, as Byrd taped an interview with Lester Holt.

“They put out there that his [Byrd’s] life would be in danger if he came forward, and we know now that that can’t be true because he’s coming forward on his own,” Roberts said. “So, you know, he used that as an excuse.”

Roberts is planning a wrongful death lawsuit, naming Byrd and the U.S. Capitol Police as defendants.

