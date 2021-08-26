https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/capitol-police-officers-sue-trump/

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Trump and his allies, accusing them of sending a mob to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

The suit in federal court in Washington alleges Trump “worked with white supremacists, violent extremist groups, and campaign supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan Act, and commit acts of domestic terrorism in an unlawful effort to stay in power.”

The suit was filed on behalf of the seven officers by the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. It names the former president, the Trump campaign, Trump ally Roger Stone and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were present at the Capitol and in Washington on Jan. 6.