https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/08/26/graphic-scenes-of-terrorism-in-kabul-plus-brutal-reactions-against-biden-n1472891

The scenes of terrorism in Kabul could be best summed up as: Mission Accomplished — for ISIS.

We’ll get to ISIS in a moment.

This is only a five-second clip but it isn’t easy to watch.

WARNING: Graphic content. Video coming out of Afghanistan shows the immediate aftermath of the suicide bombing explosion outside of Kabul airport.

pic.twitter.com/VXXkaBN6RD — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 26, 2021

Presidentish Joe Biden has backed himself — and our military, and untold numbers of American and allied civilians — into a corner.

He’s famous for that, actually.

The only reason Kamala Harris was selected for the veep slot is that Biden first promised that he’d name a woman, and then later that she would be a woman of color…

…and that left Harris or Stacey Abrams, and Abrams was too busy pretending to be governor of Georgia.

Now this:

Flashback: 4 or 5 days ago. https://t.co/C6CS1dr7hF — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) August 26, 2021

Biden promised a “swift and forceful response” to anything far less violent than what happened this morning.

How’s he going to do that with all those human shields he left behind in Kabul and elsewhere?

NEW: Source briefed on the situation in Kabul tells me “hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021

I’m so old, I remember when ISIS was on the ropes, a spent force barely surviving in the hinterlands of Syria.

That makes me one years old.

Recommended: 3 American Servicemen Reportedly Killed or Injured in Kabul Airport Suicide Attack

ISIS was quick to recruit and to take advantage of Biden’s botched bugout.

More from this source: “Military continues to retrograde and depart airport. Almost a certainty that Americans will be left behind. They will have to be extracted after-the-fact through either Taliban negotiation or unconventional means.” https://t.co/P4lofL3ohC pic.twitter.com/EixG7fVMT5 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021

So as it turns out, Biden didn’t abandon Kabul to the Taliban, but he abandoned it to ISIS.

The Taliban had mostly stuck to the August 31 agreement. ISIS, as you well know, has zero compunction about killing when and as they can.

Does this mean another Afghan Civil War, this time between two factions over which can be the most horrible?

Maybe. Probably.

Text from an active duty O6: “The Commander-in-Chief has failed us and we are paying for it with our lives.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2021

Biden’s combination of inaction and poor decision-making is absolutely impeachable.

More to come. None of it good.

Stay tuned to PJ Media for all of it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

