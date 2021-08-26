https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/centcom-commander-us-will-continue-to-coordinate-with-the-taliban-on-preventing-terror-attacks/

President Biden is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. this afternoon, with a Jen Psaki press conference shortly after that. The State Department canceled their briefing, but Pentagon officials took some questions. One of those people briefing reporters was CENTCOM Commander, Gen. Ken McKenzie, Jr.

The CENTCOM commander addressed questions about 12 U.S. military personnel who were killed (and many others injured) in explosions outside the Kabul airport today, and the Biden administration’s deal with the Taliban to help provide security. Gen. McKenzie said the U.S. has been sharing information with the Taliban for a while now:

General McKenzie said the U.S. will continue to coordinate with the Taliban:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Ben Shapiro don’t see this as an effective strategy, to say the least:

Suffice to say, others also have thoughts about that approach.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...