President Biden is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. this afternoon, with a Jen Psaki press conference shortly after that. The State Department canceled their briefing, but Pentagon officials took some questions. One of those people briefing reporters was CENTCOM Commander, Gen. Ken McKenzie, Jr.

The CENTCOM commander addressed questions about 12 U.S. military personnel who were killed (and many others injured) in explosions outside the Kabul airport today, and the Biden administration’s deal with the Taliban to help provide security. Gen. McKenzie said the U.S. has been sharing information with the Taliban for a while now:

U.S. general says since Aug. 14 the U.S. military has been sharing “information with the Taliban,” to prevent attacks. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2021

General McKenzie said the U.S. will continue to coordinate with the Taliban:

CENTCOM Commander: “We will continue to coordinate with the Taliban on preventing terrorist attacks” — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 26, 2021

“I don’t think there’s anything to convince me that [the Taliban] let it happen.” CENTCOM Gen. McKenzie says “we share a common purpose” with the Taliban, which has been “useful to work with” because they “cut our security concerns down.” Is this a joke? — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 26, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Ben Shapiro don’t see this as an effective strategy, to say the least:

US CENTCOM Commander: we are communicating with the Taliban to “make sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us.” You’ve got to be kidding me. Unleash our military power NOW. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 26, 2021

The head of CENTCOM is now explaining that we have relied on the Taliban for security in Kabul. Yes, relying on the Taliban to stop terrorism. This seems like a viable strategy. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

Suffice to say, others also have thoughts about that approach.

It’s bizarre listening to the commander of CENTCOM say we are relying on the Taliban to protect us and we are sharing intelligence with them. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 26, 2021

My god. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 26, 2021

How’s sharing information with the people who want us dead working out for the woke military so far? https://t.co/UxAQlc12kq — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 26, 2021

This is the definition of treason. We need names. https://t.co/6PCryR36Sd — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) August 26, 2021

We are coordinating with the terrorists. I am simply at a loss. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 26, 2021

