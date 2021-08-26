https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/chris-hayes-reminds-us-that-probably-a-thousand-people-are-going-to-die-from-covid-19-today/

We don’t know how many casualties there have been at the airport in Kabul after a pair of suicide bombings Thursday (and maybe a third), but last we’d heard, 12 U.S. Marines were dead and hundreds were injured. It looks like President Biden’s “knock on wood” plan to avoid American casualties didn’t work.

Meanwhile, we have Speaker Nancy Pelosi prattling on about Women’s Equality Day and the attack on voting rights in our country. President Biden is set to address the nation and will almost certainly take no questions from the press. And not to be left out, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is reminding us that probably a thousand people will die from COVID-19 today. Think about it.

How could Ron DeSantis have killed all those Marines?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...