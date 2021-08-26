https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/chris-hayes-reminds-us-that-probably-a-thousand-people-are-going-to-die-from-covid-19-today/

We don’t know how many casualties there have been at the airport in Kabul after a pair of suicide bombings Thursday (and maybe a third), but last we’d heard, 12 U.S. Marines were dead and hundreds were injured. It looks like President Biden’s “knock on wood” plan to avoid American casualties didn’t work.

Meanwhile, we have Speaker Nancy Pelosi prattling on about Women’s Equality Day and the attack on voting rights in our country. President Biden is set to address the nation and will almost certainly take no questions from the press. And not to be left out, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is reminding us that probably a thousand people will die from COVID-19 today. Think about it.

Again, probably A THOUSAND people are going to die today from Covid. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 26, 2021

I’m sure you’d have tweeted this if there was a school shooting, Chris. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 26, 2021

Or a police shooting — BWH (@BWH85) August 26, 2021

It’s absolutely unbelievable that people take this halfwit seriously. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) August 26, 2021

Bad optics here, Chris. Really bad. — Get the damn vaccine! (@gusinthefalls) August 26, 2021

You have always been a POS. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 26, 2021

How could Biden have done this? Blood on his hands. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 26, 2021

True. And who is President right now? This isn’t the great retort Chris thinks it is. https://t.co/YjJd6BWJj9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2021

Plus 72 in Kabul. None had to die. — LKNTN (@SK68TN) August 26, 2021

There’s a humanitarian crisis going on in Afghanistan but by all means, let’s forget about it. — Daria Ashcroft (@DariaAshcroft) August 26, 2021

Nice eulogy — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 26, 2021

This is just a hifalutin way to say that you don’t give a shit. Heart disease has long been the leading, pre-Covid cause of death in the United States. How often do these people wax poetic about that? Never. https://t.co/5TxXwwlVIX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2021

It’s only twelve soldiers, you crybabies. Stop not talking about Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/I7Fs8pAqDk — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 26, 2021

Chris, you should delete this my man. — Jerry (@allmanbrosfan) August 26, 2021

Read the room. — Tim Sullivan (@T_R_Sullivan) August 26, 2021

You’re not seeing the ball well today — Michael Steven (@cashpiano) August 26, 2021

Laser focused on the important issues today https://t.co/o7TS7g7lCC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2021

Now is totally a good time for this tweet. https://t.co/DzRggFDLBQ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 26, 2021

Just tweet right through it — Travis J. (@travis_john78) August 26, 2021

His point seems to be that we should stop worrying about Americans being murdered and abandoned in Afghanistan because of our joke of a president, and instead go back to yelling at the voluntarily unvaccinated more. https://t.co/CAAGqvuFZ5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

Just when I think you can’t possibly sink any lower. Unbelievable. — Bobson Dugnut (@SeanCamden) August 26, 2021

The absolute state of US media where they deliberately want to conflate a terrorist attack with a global pandemic. — ভদ্রলোক (@rwbhadrolok) August 26, 2021

Are you serious? — Daniel Milgrom (@MilgromDaniel) August 26, 2021

Nice deflection. — Lexi (@penngirl72) August 26, 2021

Wow, awful take. — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) August 26, 2021

What is it with leftists that have to always have to disregard the significance of any event that doesn’t suit their agenda yet they’ll use a single shooting to argue for confiscating millions of weapons. https://t.co/298s0lFPqS — Rich Zeoli 🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) August 26, 2021

Bruh, Talk about TONE DEAF… https://t.co/RuiHLYnwac — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) August 26, 2021

And about 3,000 babies will die today from abortion. We can do this all day. That doesn’t change that 12 marines have died directly because of this administration’s choices. https://t.co/eU1fEIybqE — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 26, 2021

How could Ron DeSantis have killed all those Marines?

