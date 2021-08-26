https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-26-biden-regime-to-put-antivaxxers-no-gun-list.html

The Biden regime desperately wants to put the “unvaccinated” on a “no fly list” — permanently segregating tens of millions of innocent Americans from air travel. The tyranny doesn’t end there. Once Americans are placed on a “no fly list” and labeled domestic terrorists, they can be put on a “no gun list” — leading to firearm confiscation and forever depriving Americans of their right to keep and bear arms. This is all being done intentionally, step-by-step, and in a clandestine way, because it is so much easier to round up dissenting Americans and put them in internment camps when they are unarmed and stereotyped as a subhuman class of citizens.

Democrats propose putting the “unvaccinated” on a “No-fly, No gun” list

The Department of Homeland Security has already claimed that anyone who opposes vaccines, masks, social distancing or lockdowns poses a “potential terror threat” to society. Their latest memo labels Americans as “extremists” if they do not go along with travel restrictions and bodily mandates.

The memo states, “These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”

The Democrats have already introduced HR 4980, directing “the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for other purposes.” The Atlantic and other controlled media outlets parroted the Orwellian proposal.

If this escalates, then tens of millions of Americans will be classified as “domestic terrorists” banned from travel, and then stripped of their firearms. First, they put you on the no-fly list, then they can automatically put you on a no-gun-buy list, as the Democrats have proposed for years. The No Fly, No Buy, Gun Control law has bipartisan support. Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump have all supported a national security system that places Americans on a “no fly list” if there is reasonable suspicion to believe they pose a threat to public safety. These politicians all agree that Americans who are placed on this “no fly list” should also be put on a “no gun buy list” that would block them from purchasing firearms from a federally licensed dealer.

Targeting and disarming unvaccinated Americans makes it easier to put them in internment camps

With tens of millions of Americans disarmed and wrongfully classified as domestic terrorists, the government can then round these people up and put them in the CDC internment camps. The CDC has proposed a “shielding approach” to future public health initiatives, establishing “a group of shelters such as schools, community buildings within a camp/sector (max 50 high-risk individuals per single green zone) where high-risk individuals (the unvaccinated) are physically isolated together.”

Once their firearms are taken and they are put on a list, unvaccinated people will be easier to confront, door-to-door, as the Biden regime initially planned. It will be much easier to physically overpower and take the unvaccinated to these CDC internment camps, where they can easily be reeducated, abused, forcibly inoculated, exterminated or forced into slave labor (like communist China).

Governments have already developed armies of contact tracers to track people down, monitor their whereabouts and confine them in their homes. Now, the National Guard is currently hiring people to work as “internment resettlement specialists” and “correctional officer, internment resettlement specialists.” The job description for these includes: supervision of confinement and detention operations; external security of facilities; providing counseling/guidance to individual prisoners within a rehabilitative program; and maintaining records of prisoners/internees and their programs.

Make no mistake about it: If these communist criminals can defraud, intimidate,and coerce millions of Americans to give up their body autonomy and inject a deadly bioweapon, then they are certainly capable of targeting those who don’t comply, stripping Americans of their self defense rights, and relocating them to internment camps that are already being approved through emergency order on American soil.

