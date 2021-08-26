https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/congressmen-call-biden-resign-stefanik-says-biden-unfit-commander-chief/

Several Republican Congressmen have called for Joe Biden to resign from the presidency Thursday after the deadly terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of these calls to resign were reiterations of calls that had been made in recent days before the attack.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), number four in House Republican leadership, posted a statement on the attacks saying Biden is “unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.” Stefanik’s office was not able to explain if this was a call for Biden to resign, be impeached or be removed via the 26th Amendment when questioned by TGP.

“Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”

Number two in GOP House leadership Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) retweeted the call Thursday by six-term Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) for Biden to “resign or be legally removed.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), on his fourth term, called on Biden to resign, “Biden Admin views abandoned people in Afghanistan as a political nuisance. Maybe looking at them as real people instead of ‘papers to push’ would produce rescues rather than deaths. It’s time for Biden to RESIGN NOW!!!”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), serving his third term, called on Biden to resign on Tuesday, “Joe Biden is consistently bad on policy and a danger to our people. He must resign.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) serving her second (Non-consecutive) term, “The blood is on Joe Biden and his hapless administration. This human tragedy will not end until everyone responsible for this debacle is removed and held accountable. Resign or face impeachment.”

Freshman Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a retired Navy admiral and former Obama and Trump White House physician, has been calling Biden’s impeachment, resignation or removal by 25th Amendment. He again called for Biden’s removal Thursday, “If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan. Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades.”

“SICK! When Biden’s asked what he’ll do if Americans are TRAPPED in Afghanistan after 8/31, he LAUGHS then his handlers cut off the audio. This is all one big joke to him. THIS IS NOT FUNNY! He needs to RESIGN immediately!”

Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) reiterated his call for Biden to resign Thursday, “Earlier this week, I too called on the President of the United States to resign immediately following his haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as POTUS, and he must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.”

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) on his second term, called on Biden to resign in an interview with Fox News.

Excerpt:

Rep. Mike Garcia demanded that President Biden resign over the crisis in Afghanistan. His comments came ahead of the explosions in Kabul on Thursday that led to an unknown number of casualties, but injured at least three U.S. Marines. Coordinated suicide bombers detonated explosives Thursday evening in Kabul, one by the airport, another by a hotel Americans previously used as a rally point for evacuation by helicopter. A firefight followed the explosion at the airport. “There’s going to be blood on his hands that are Americans, the blood of our allies,” Garcia told Fox News during a Tuesday interview that was not previously released. “We’re unfortunately likely not going to get everyone out, and the Taliban is going to take over and kill those folks that we do leave behind.” Garcia provided additional comments in a written statement following Thursday’s explosions. “This tragedy is a further reminder of the deadly consequences of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal,” his said in his statement. “We must double down on our efforts to evacuate all Americans and Afghan allies.” “The reported explosions at the Kabul Airport and Hotel are tragic and I am praying for all those involved, especially the reported casualties to U.S. Troops,” Garcia also said. “I will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and do all I can to help.”

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene re-upped her call to impeach Biden, “I submitted Articles of Impeachment last Friday. Are we ready yet? Call 202-224-3121 and request your Representative to let them know.”

