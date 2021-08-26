https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/26/crooked-medias-brian-beutler-says-republicans-are-praying-for-american-casualties-so-they-can-wave-the-bloody-shirt-and-campaign-off-kabul-attacks/

We already told you about Malcolm Nance’s disgusting take on today’s deadly terrorist attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. But here it is again:

20 YEARS- FYI there have been terrorist suicide bombers killing civilians nearly DAILY in Afghanistan. This ain’t new. It’s why we are leaving. #DealWithIt — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 26, 2021

Fortunately for Nance, he’s not alone in his awfulness. The Leftist Race to the Bottom is highly competitive.

Here’s Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler:

That sound you hear is Republicans hoping to god there are American casualties so they can wave the bloody shirt and turn it into a multi-year political campaign. Decent people will hope for minimal casualties of any kind, while not playing sucker to the insincere. https://t.co/LMqXLo781Z — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 26, 2021

Excuse us?

-> @HouseGOP, the official account of the Republican conference, retweets Rep. Troy Nehls saying that President “Biden has blood on his hands” after a terrorist attack in Kabul kills US marines. pic.twitter.com/drgaX87aAW — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 26, 2021

As sure as night follows day. https://t.co/uqBw5VOFU4 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 26, 2021

Except Joe Biden does have blood on his hands. The blood of the countless who are injured and dead as a direct result of his disastrous Afghanistan policy. The fact that Beutler is more disgusted with Republicans and conservatives who are disgusted with Joe Biden than he is with Joe Biden says quite a bit. And none of it is good.

This tweet is disgraceful — Maryam Sahibzada (@MaryamSahibzada) August 26, 2021

Imagine “Republicans pounce” being your first thought at the news of a suicide bombing — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 26, 2021

The list of people who fit the description “most vile human on Twitter” continues to grow https://t.co/9qGkwtjsTI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 26, 2021

Imagine the scumbag you would have to be to think this, much less type it out and hit “tweet” Never underestimate how utterly evil and insane these people are. https://t.co/rKXwX4FXyc — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) August 26, 2021

Brian Beutler wouldn’t know decency if it punched him in the face. And he’s long overdue.

Decent people hope for minimal casualties and call out the incompetence of the people who botched this thing so it doesn’t happen again. https://t.co/nFAdkmrrU5 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 26, 2021

In closing:

