It’s just been reported that President Biden is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. this afternoon, with a Jen Psaki press conference shortly after:

Biden avoiding questions would be the least shocking thing ever.

Dana Loesch is reminding Biden and the White House what the president said recently:

We’ll see if Biden addresses that later.

Or Biden will end up blaming Trump… again.

