https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/26/dealwithit-purported-terrorism-expert-malcolm-nance-doesnt-wait-til-the-bodies-in-kabul-are-cold-before-pissing-all-over-them-jennifer-rubin-joins-him/
According to reports, at least 40 people are dead and 120 are wounded following today’s explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:
#UPDATE
At least 40 dead and 120 wounded, with the majority in critical condition, arriving at #Kabul hospitals following the terror attacks, according to a local NYT reporter.
Reminder:
6 days ago, Biden downplayed the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan.pic.twitter.com/73QYCPZO5j
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 26, 2021
And according to intelligence vet and self-described terrorist strategy expert — and MSNBC fixture — Malcolm Nance, this is just the sort of thing that happens every day in Afghanistan:
20 YEARS- FYI there have been terrorist suicide bombers killing civilians nearly DAILY in Afghanistan. This ain’t new. It’s why we are leaving. #DealWithIt
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 26, 2021
#DealWithIt. Deal with what, Malcolm? The fact that you’re the type of person who would rationalize countless injuries and deaths if it takes your guy off the hook?
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 26, 2021
Unbelievable.
US intelligence expert tells Americans and our allies who are watching our innocent civilians die in #Kabul while Biden hides to “just deal with it” in a hashtag. https://t.co/t14GNwDlqR
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2021
Imagine your argument being.
“They been bombing for 20 years, it’s just getting worse suddenly, Let it happen”
— Kyle Campbell (@kcamp3) August 26, 2021
The bodies strewn all over the canal near Abbey Gate aren’t even cold. https://t.co/Dc7jtFqFgz
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 26, 2021
I cannot believe the callousness in this tweet when I think of all the people I’ve known, and heard stories about, who’ve died in the past 20 years. Imagine telling a grieving family, partner force or U.S., “It happens. Deal with it.” https://t.co/BjyRsMwSUd
— Rick Dickson (@rickdicksonreal) August 26, 2021
U.S. Marines are among the wounded you despicable sack of shit. https://t.co/8C13Ss526K
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2021
In case anyone doubted that this douchebag was anything but a deranged, partisan nutjob. https://t.co/yuWtndve74
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 26, 2021
Don’t worry. We never doubted it.
Is there anything Biden hacks won’t say to justify this disaster?
Let’s find out! https://t.co/K3zzJ6CLjZ
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2021
Yes, let’s:
Right on schedule pic.twitter.com/0FnmdnLEaQ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 26, 2021
Simultaneously predictable and despicable.
She never disappoints. https://t.co/DFHrvfzfen
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021
There’s a special place in hell for people like Malcolm Nance and Jennifer Rubin.
***
Related:
‘WARNING’: Malcolm Nance tells Joy Reid and Eric Swalwell that January 6 was the first of ‘many insurrections’ by the pro-Trump ‘insurgency’