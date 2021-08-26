https://magainstitute.com/dear-god-please-help-report-our-own-generals-rejected-american-missionaries-and-children-at-the-gates-and-were-reportedly-in-the-blast-zones/

Today’s turn of events has shocked the world. Our dear friend, Jason Jones, who’s with the Vulnerable People’s Project and is working diligently to bring out Americans and American allies in Afghanistan, just broke live on War Room with Steve Bannon the devastating blasts at two gates at the Kabul airport.

At least four Marine Recon forces were killed in action, and over 50 civilians either killed or injured after being forced to stay outside the gates.

Former CIA operative Sam Ferris reported the harrowing news we all suspected: our own American generals have been denying entry into the airport, forcing over one-hundred American missionaries, with 300+ women and children in tow, back into the streets, where the video footage shows immense carnage.

Dear Lord, Have Mercy.

Another guest on War Room, Brian Kennedy, opines more of what we all suspect, that these hideous maneuvers are being done by the Biden Administration and political leadership with the intention to demoralize the American military, the American people, as well as the whole world, which looks to the USA for leadership and moral guidance.

The Brits have already turned their backs on us. Earlier this week Parliament voted to hold Joe Biden in contempt and former UKIP head Nigel Farage said on Fox Business this morning that, “There is no way a British Parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America led by this Administration.” Democrats intend to keep “knocking us down a peg,” as former Secretary of State John Kerry put it, until China is the world’s lone superpower.

I am beyond speechless. This is ghastly. Never before have we seen such evil actions by what we used to say were our own people.

Please pray!

