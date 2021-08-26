https://justthenews.com/government/security/death-toll-kabul-terror-attack-reaches-182-including-13-us-service-members?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The death toll in the twin bombings Thursday outside the airport ​​in Kabul, Afghanistan, where thousand waited to be evacuated, has climbed to 182, including 13 U.S. service members, officials said Friday.

The number of dead and injured climbed the airlifts resumed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport – amid heightened security and the threat of another attack.

Officials said as of Thursday that roughly 1,000 Americans still needed to be evacuated.

The bombings are being blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The explosions occurred outside an airport gate and in front of a nearby hotel, as the Biden administration, under an agreement with the Taliban, which now controls the country, tries to get U.S. troops, Americans and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline.

The next few days “will be our most dangerous period to date” in the evacuation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Also on Friday, details on the American dead also began to emerge, ahead of the Pentagon’s release of their names. They included a young Marine and expectant father from Wyoming who was on his first tour of duty in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

