Joe Biden on Thursday gave a press conference on the terror attack in Kabul that left 12 servicemen dead.

Biden was visibly exhausted and sounded winded as he read his teleprompter.

Biden called on a pre-approved list of reporters after he mumbled through his remarks.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted Biden on the death of 12 US Servicemen in Kabul – and Biden shifted the blame to Trump.

Peter Doocy pushed back and reminded Biden that Trump is no longer president.

Biden put his elbows on the lectern and dropped his head down in disgrace.

This photo of Biden with his head down is a defining moment.

“This is what weakness looks like,” Don Jr. said.

This is what weakness looks like. pic.twitter.com/a7vqlqYUhU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden also stared slack-jawed into the camera during his Kabul remarks.

At the end of his remarks, Biden engaged in a long moment of silence with his head bowed. When he was done he raised his head, said thank you, and then stared slack-jawed with vacant eyes for a few seconds before speaking again.

