The World Economic Forum (WEF) is claiming that mandatory vaccines are “probably not” a violation of human rights because “experts say” that “everyone has a fundamental right to be protected from the spread of the disease.”

They wrote this on their resource page exploring the question where they say that full mandatory vaccinations are not currently practical, although they maintain that the cruel and Draconian practice is “probably not” a violation of human rights.

The WEF posits that “mandating COVID-19 vaccines may certainly seem like an attractive option to help stem the spread of the disease, as long as everyone affected has equal access (and credible exemptions are possible).”

They also posted a tweet from disgraced former CBS News anchorman Dan Rather, who was booted from his position for broadcasting blatantly fake news about the Bush administration, pushing vaccines on the confused and propagandized masses:

Wear a mask. Get a shot. Might need a booster. Grave sacrifices to personal freedom? Really??? It’s not as if we’re asking you to storm the beaches at Normandy. It’s the bare minimum to help save your life and maybe the lives of others – including children. Smdh. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 19, 2021

It should come as no surprise that the WEF, the globalist front that has led the way toward the psychotic “Great Reset” push, is putting out feelers getting the public ready for mandatory vaccinations.

The WEF has regularly hosted Klaus Schwab, the “Great Reset” mastermind who has bragged about how the world economy will never recover from COVID-19, as Big League Politics has reported:

“A leading globalist elite closely associated with the World Economic Forum has openly predicted that the world will never return to a sense of normalcy that existed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Klaus Schwab made the concerning claim in his new book, “The Great Reset.”

“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal,” wrote Schwab in The Great Reset. “The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.”

Schwab went on to predict that human history would be differentiated between an era before the pandemic and what comes after. He likened the historical event of the coronavirus pandemic to the birth of Christ, a peculiar slight to Christians who view the life of Jesus as an event quite unlike the spread of a disease.

“Radical changes of such consequence are coming that some pundits have referred to as ‘before coronavirus’ (BC) and ‘after coronavirus’ (AC) era. We will continue to be surprised by both the rapidity and unexpected nature of these changes – as they conflate with each other, they will provoke second-, third-, fourth- and more-order consequences, cascading effects and unforeseen outcomes,” writes Schwab.

In addition to being a longstanding patron of the globalist WEF’s yearly Davos gatherings, Schwab was a steering committee member of the Bilderberg Meetings. He was listed as an “international” member of the Bilderberg group’s executives, despite being a German national.

Managerial elites have spoken in open terms about their plans to redistribute the private property of average people to megacorporations and governments, compel the public to eat insects as a replacement for meat, and to gradually eliminate the use of personal automobiles.

Schwab staked out his vision of digitized corporate dominance of society in a recent speech given to the World Economic Forum.“

These elites who project power through the WEF and other internationalist organizations are rushing headlong toward a one-world government agenda. It is becoming more difficult to deny that this New World Order conjured by globalists is satanic to its very core.

