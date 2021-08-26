https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/developing-hundreds-isis-militants-surround-kabul-airport-attacks-imminent/

“I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” – Joe Biden on his Afghanistan withdrawal

There were two explosions reported outside the Kabul Airport on Thursday.

The bombings took place near the Baron Hotel where the US and UK used as a meeting place for stranded citizens on their way out of the country.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday the two blasts resulted in US and civilian casualties.

At least 3 US troops were wounded, a US official said.

The number of casualties is unknown.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” John Kirby said.

Hundreds of ISIS militants have surrounded Kabul airport and more attacks are expected, according to Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

DEVELOPING…

