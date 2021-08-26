https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/developing-hundreds-isis-militants-surround-kabul-airport-attacks-imminent/

“I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” – Joe Biden on his Afghanistan withdrawal

There were two explosions reported outside the Kabul Airport on Thursday.

The bombings took place near the Baron Hotel where the US and UK used as a meeting place for stranded citizens on their way out of the country.

🇦🇫🇬🇧⚡Explosion #Video appears to have happened near Baron Hotel across from Kabul airport. Baron was used largely by British forces. Many injured.#Afghanistan #KabulAiport pic.twitter.com/ZLfbU5vQzq — BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) August 26, 2021

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday the two blasts resulted in US and civilian casualties.

At least 3 US troops were wounded, a US official said.

The number of casualties is unknown.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” John Kirby said.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Hundreds of ISIS militants have surrounded Kabul airport and more attacks are expected, according to Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

NEW: Source briefed on the situation in Kabul tells me “hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021

DEVELOPING…

