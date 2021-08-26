http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/35xsAajePYk/larry-elder-s-california-recall-rise-has-even-republicans-uneasy

A popular conservative radio talk show host’s entry into California’s gubernatorial recall race has upended predictions for the outcome as both Democrats and some Republicans now work to defeat him.

Syndicated radio personality Larry Elder, 69, announced six weeks ago his bid to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election, months after other Republicans began throwing their hats in the ring. Polls show a tight race as GOP voters are particularly galvanized, raising the prospect of a Newsom defeat in the nation’s most populous state.