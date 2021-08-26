https://noqreport.com/2021/08/26/explosions-outside-kabul-airport-several-u-s-service-members-reportedly-injured/

At least two explosions occurred Thursday outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

U.S. officials told CNN some Afghans have been injured. There are unconfirmed reports as many as three U.S. service members were injured.

At least one explosion appears to have been a suicide attack outside an airport gate.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in a tweet confirmed the explosion outside of the airport, where the U.S. is trying to evacuate the last of the roughly 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan before a deadline Tuesday.

Fox News reports a second explosion and that three U.S. service members have been injured.

The evacuations follow the Taliban’s recent and swift takeover the country, resulting in a chaotic effort to get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country. This is a developing story …