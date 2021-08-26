https://www.oann.com/factbox-tennis-u-s-open-in-numbers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=factbox-tennis-u-s-open-in-numbers



FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; General view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; General view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

August 26, 2021

(Reuters) – Facts and records ahead of the 141st edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday:

PRIZE MONEY

Men’s/women’s singles winner: $2.5 million

Men’s/women’s singles runner-up: $1.25 million

Total prize pot: $57.5 million

SHOWCOURTS

After being held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be at full capacity for the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the 2020 Australian Open.

– Arthur Ashe Stadium

Capacity: 23,771

The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, who won the men’s singles title at the U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.

– Louis Armstrong Stadium

Capacity: 14,053

The arena was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.

– Grandstand

Capacity: 8,125

The court made its debut on the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.

TOP SEEDS

Men’s singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Women’s singles

1-Ash Barty (Australia)

2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men’s singles

Before 1968: 7 – Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)

Open Era: 5 – Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)

Women’s singles

Before 1968: 8 – Molla Mallory (U.S.)

Open Era: 6 – Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles – Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days

Women’s singles – Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men’s singles – William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days

Women’s singles – Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

