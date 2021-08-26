https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-26-44-senators-issue-letter-demanding-durham-report-be-made-public-grand-jury-pushing-forward_3967408.html

Facts Matter (Aug. 26): 44 Senators Issue Letter Demanding Durham Report Be Made Public; Grand Jury Pushing Forward

Forty-four Republican senators just sent a letter to the Department of Justice, demanding two things: an official update on the Durham investigation, as well as a promise from the attorney general that once the final report comes out, it must be made public.

In New York state, Andrew Cuomo has officially been replaced by Kathy Hochul. One of her first acts as the new governor was to release information regarding the true number of COVID-19 deaths—which was a staggering 22 percent higher than the Cuomo administration was reporting.

This new information is fueling calls to re-ignite an investigation into the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Resources:

American Hartford Gold (866-242-2352): https://ept.ms/3biH9MN

🔵 Senate Letter:

https://ept.ms/2UWdC64

🔵 Durham Article:

https://ept.ms/2UOC3Cc

🔵 Media Research Center:

https://ept.ms/2WtgS9I

🔵 12,000 More NY Deaths:

https://ept.ms/3jllLdz

🔵 Nursing Home Report:

https://ept.ms/3Bky3cr

https://ept.ms/3mBpSnL

🔵 Nursing Home Secret Recording:

https://ept.ms/3sO1790

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus