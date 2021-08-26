https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/florida-judge-rules-desantiss-mask-mandate-unlawful-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Florida state judge Friday halted the state’s order banning local school districts from implementing mask mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper’s decision followed a four-day trial, according to NBC News.

The judge said school districts have the right to set policies, like mask mandates, as long as they have “compelling state interest” and a “narrowly tailored” plan of action, the news outlet also reports.

The judge made clear that he was not ruling against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but taking action to bar state agencies from enforcing the governor’s blanket order against local mask mandates, which steps on Florida’s separation of powers statutes.

“The actions of the defendants (DeSantis) do not pass constitutional muster,” said Cooper, NBC also reports.

DeSantis and his education commissioner have vowed to withhold state funding from school districts that went against the ban.

