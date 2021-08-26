https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-surpasses-10000-monoclonal-antibody-treatments_3965258.html

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.—Since the inception of Monoclonal Antibodies (MA) treatment for those affected by COVID-19 two weeks ago, demand is high and is expected to go higher as time progresses thus lessening the load on hospitals.

At the state-supported sites, there have been approximately 10,000 Regeneron (brand name for two monoclonal antibodies that are given simultaneously) treatments administered to patients, and the numbers are expected to climb higher as word gets out and new sites are continuing to open throughout the state. This is not counting the many other patients who have received monoclonal antibodies at infusion centers in clinics and hospitals around the state.

Baptist Health South Florida’s Dr. Oscar Hernandez says he refers five to six patients per day and in addition to that one to two per day on the Telehealth site.

“The state is doing their part,” Hernandez said. “Doctors need to be more proactive in recommending the monoclonals to high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.”

He also said when utilizing a drive-through COVID testing site, people need to know their options after they are given their positive results. He recommends a fact sheet be given to patients (pdf) for more information.

However, Hernandez stressed the importance of COVID-19 shots.

“People who are high risk such as obesity, heart disease, kidney disease, and any immunocompromised person should have three shots, every 28 days,” he said. “But the monoclonal antibodies treatment is promising, and we are seeing on average a 70 percent reduction in hospital admissions as a result.”

Tuesday, the White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci touted the effectiveness of Monoclonal Antibodies. He estimates that the treatment could reduce hospitalization even higher—85 percent. He encouraged anyone with suppressed immune systems as well as other mitigating factors take advantage of this treatment.

“Bottom line is this is a very effective intervention for COVID-19. It is underutilized, and we recommend strongly that we utilize this to its fullest,” Fauci said at the press conference on Tuesday.

Flagler County Health Department Administrator, Bob Snyder received his COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, but because of an underlying health condition contracted COVID about six weeks ago.

Initially, he did not know what was wrong because the symptoms were so mild, he thought he was just “run down” from his busy work life.

“It was sunny and 95 degrees and I’m freezing,” Snyder said. “I thought to myself, I’ve got to go to bed.”

Snyder said it occurred to him that he may be one of the breakout cases he had read about and went to the local pharmacy and bought an in-home COVID test. It was positive. That prompted Snyder to call a colleague who is a medical doctor and he had two words for him: Monoclonal Antibodies.

“I went to my local emergency room, and they gave me the Monoclonals by IV,” he said. “Within 24 hours I was 50 percent back to normal and by 72 hours I was 100 percent back.”

Vaccines are an important part to preventing infection with COVID Snyder said.

“I’m glad we have a surgeon general and a governor who put so much emphasis on the monoclonals,” he said. “I encourage everyone to get this treatment, but you have to do it within 10 days for it to be effective.”

Broward County resident Renee Post sends her 70-year-old mother to a skilled nursing facility during the day while she works and felt safe sending her mother there as they tested for COVID at the facility every 36 hours. Until that one day.

“I was picking my mother up from the skilled nursing facility and they wouldn’t let us leave until after my mother tested negative for COVID,” Post said. “Then the nurse came running out to my car and told us we couldn’t leave because my mom had tested positive for COVID.”

Then Post said she recalled seeing a news report on the monoclonal antibodies and knew what she needed to do. She said her mother was unvaccinated because at the time they were offering vaccinations, her mother had a urinary tract infection and other underlying conditions that prevented doctors from administering the vaccine to her.

“I had her transported to Broward Health and they were well organized and took her right away and in two hours she walked out,” she said.

Post said that her mother had the “sniffles” the next day but otherwise you could not tell she had even been sick. Post said her mother is obese and suffers from a “myriad of health problems.”

“She would have been another statistic if I had not taken her and known about the monoclonals,” she said. “I feel so blessed to have had access to this treatment for her and I know if we had waited, we would’ve had a different outcome.”

Post said she works primarily from home but has coworkers internationally who have been affected by the virus.

“I see what it [the virus] can do,” she said. “I have lost 22 co-workers in India.”

If she were to contract COVID-19, Post said she will seek the treatment for herself because she sees “what a miracle” the treatment is.

This week the governor is focusing on opening more sites, one at The Villages, a retirement community in central Florida.

Christina Pushaw, Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary said, “If even 50 percent of those people were saved from needing hospitalization, that is 5,000 patients who would otherwise have been hospitalized—a huge number, almost a third of our total COVID hospital census,” she said. “This rollout is definitely saving lives.”

MA can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19 and is widely available in Florida. Individuals 12 years and older, who are high-risk and have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter.

Similarly in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott set up sites around the state beginning November 2020 and used Bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy. It was the first to garner FDA approval followed by Regeneron.

When former President Donald Trump made a full recovery from COVID-19 after using monoclonals, he instructed the federal government to buy hundreds of thousands of doses of the two monoclonal treatment drugs and allocate supplies to the states, which would in turn determine distribution to hospitals and healthcare facilities. The doses were allocated to states and U.S. territories based on their share of hospitalized and infected patients.

To find treatment facilities that the governor has opened in the past few weeks visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/monoclonal-antibody-therapy/

Jannis Falkenstern is an Epoch Times reporter who covers the state of Florida.

