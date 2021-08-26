https://www.oann.com/frances-macron-says-situation-in-afghanistan-deteriorating/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=frances-macron-says-situation-in-afghanistan-deteriorating



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a virtual G7 meeting on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

August 26, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The situation in Afghanistan has profoundly deteriorated, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday while visiting Ireland, as a suspected suicide bomb exploded outside the airport and killed at least 13 people.

“We are facing an extremely tense situation,” Macron told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, calling for caution.

He said France’s ambassador in Afghanistan would not remain in the country for security reasons, adding French special forces were at the airport.

