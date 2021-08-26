https://www.oann.com/germanys-merkel-cancels-israel-trip-due-to-afghanistan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germanys-merkel-cancels-israel-trip-due-to-afghanistan



FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on the situation in Afghanistan at the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on the situation in Afghanistan at the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

August 26, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled her planned trip to Israel on Aug. 28-30 due to the tense situation in Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Both sides agree that the chancellor’s visit will be arranged at a later date, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Emma Thomasson)

