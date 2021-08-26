https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-there-a-giant-loophole-in-military-vaccine-policy/

Military Threatens to Revoke Benefits From Marines Who Decline COVID Vaccine

Marines will lose their pensions, tuition assistance, and access to the G.I. bill, along with other military benefits, if they refuse the COVID-19 vaccination, according to internal emails.

An Aug. 18 email from Col. Teague Pastel, a commanding officer at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., told colleagues that although “vaccines are still voluntary,” the military believes “they will become mandatory in the near future.” The penalties for refusing the coronavirus vaccination, Pastel wrote, should be in line with others for insubordination. Those penalties include “administration separation,” a demerit in the Marine’s personal file, as well as the forfeiture of various retirement and financial benefits.

“Please continue engaging with our troops on the importance of vaccinating, and stress that it is still voluntary at this time. However, once the vaccine becomes mandatory they need to be prepared to separate and potentially lose benefits,” Pastel’s email reads. “If the Marines are not willing to lose the benefits then they should just get the vaccine now.”

But there seems to be a loophole in military policy if you can prove prior infection.

2–6. Exemptions

There are two types of exemptions from immunization-medical and administrative. Granting medical exemptions is a medical function. …. Medical exemptions may be temporary (up to 365 days) or permanent. Standard exemption codes appear in appendix C.

(1) General examples of medical exemptions include the following

(b) Evidence of immunity based on serologic tests, documented infection, or similar circumstances.

Any military lawyers among us at CFP Nation…

Is this immunization loophole legitimate?

