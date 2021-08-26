http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UF7qcyurt-U/

Republican lawmakers quickly reacted to the reports of terror outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, where thousands of American citizens and allies remain stranded as the Biden administration aims to stick to the Taliban’s August 31 deadline, concluding President Biden’s “incompetence has now cost American lives.”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed an explosion outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday morning, affirming that the attack resulted “in a number of US & civilian casualties.”

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” he added:

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Republican lawmakers flooded social media, offering their prayers as well as sharp critiques of Biden, whom many blame for the chaos that led to the tragic display of violence Thursday morning, costing American lives.

“As a veteran who served in Afghanistan, my heart breaks for the families of the American servicemembers and the Afghan people who are learning this morning that their loved ones have been harmed or killed in a terrorist attack. My wife Amanda and I are praying and grieving with them,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said in a statement.

“The responsibility for this tragedy rests squarely on the shoulders of Joe Biden. His incompetence means American blood has been shed. This was avoidable and is unforgivable!” he continued, tweeting out a similar line:

Joe Biden’s incompetence has now cost American lives in Afghanistan. This was avoidable and is unforgivable!! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 26, 2021

“The images out of Kabul today are horrifying. Pray for our troops. Pray for the innocent Americans and Afghans targeted by this attack,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said, demanding Biden to “ immediately and forcefully respond to protect Americans and safely complete the evacuation”:

The images out of Kabul today are horrifying. Pray for our troops. Pray for the innocent Americans and Afghans targeted by this attack. President Biden must immediately and forcefully respond to protect Americans and safely complete the evacuation. #AfghanistanCrisis — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 26, 2021

“We have American citizens trapped behind enemy lines with suicide bombers and terrorists, but this Administration is still refusing to send in our service members,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said.

“This American blood is on Joe Biden’s hands,” he added:

We have American citizens trapped behind enemy lines with suicide bombers and terrorists, but this Administration is still refusing to send in our service members. This American blood is on Joe Biden’s hands. I joined @Varneyco to react to this morning’s breaking news. pic.twitter.com/V4K6LiELs5 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) August 26, 2021

“Pray for all of our troops and citizens in Afghanistan right now,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said:

Pray for all of our troops and citizens in Afghanistan right now. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 26, 2021

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Graham called for the U.S. to reestablish its presence at Bagram to “continue to evacuate American citizens and our Afghan allies.”

“I urge the Biden Administration to reestablish our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport so that we do not leave our fellow citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind,” Graham said, describing it not as a “capability problem” but a “problem of will.”

“The retaking of Bagram would put our military at risk, but I think those involved in the operation would gladly accept that risk because it would restore our honor as a nation and save lives,” the senator added:

This despicable terrorist attack against innocent civilians at the Kabul airport, which injured American Marines, is a reminder of the depravity the world faces from Afghanistan. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2021

We have the capability to reestablish our presence at Bagram to continue to evacuate American citizens and our Afghan allies.



The biggest mistake in this debacle is abandoning Bagram. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2021

The retaking of Bagram would put our military at risk, but I think those involved in the operation would gladly accept that risk because it would restore our honor as a nation and save lives. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2021

“The news we feared,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said. “Please pray for our troops, American citizens, and our allies.”

“When you allow terrorists and terror organizations to dictate your arbitrary deadline, the result is dangerous and disastrous for our brave military members and allies,” he added. “The United States is better than this”:

The news we feared. Please pray for our troops, American citizens, and our allies. https://t.co/cLTPGO18AS — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 26, 2021

When you allow terrorists and terror organizations to dictate your arbitrary deadline, the result is dangerous and disastrous for our brave military members and allies. The United States is better than this! — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 26, 2021

More:

Praying for our troops, Americans in the region and our Afghan allies. https://t.co/asUocgIwZz — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 26, 2021

Our servicemembers have been heroic in their efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghans. Please pray for the safety of our servicemembers and Afghan friends and allies at the Kabul airport. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 26, 2021

Devastating news. Praying for our troops, American citizens and our allies in Afghanistan. https://t.co/7vx6ty9KYE — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) August 26, 2021

Devastating. Praying for our troops and every American still stranded in Afghanistan. We MUST bring them ALL home safely! https://t.co/rlqj4Zasjj — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) August 26, 2021

My team and I are monitoring the situation in Kabul, and still working diligently to get people out. Please pray for our military, American citizens, and all of the innocent lives affected by this senseless attack. — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) August 26, 2021

It is devastating, but sadly not surprising, to hear of the bombings in Afghanistan today. I continue to pray and work for the protection of Americans and U.S. allies. God bless our men and women in the military, and all Americans seeking a safe return home. — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) August 26, 2021

Please pray for our troops, civilians, and allies who are still in Afghanistan. The decisions of our leaders have placed them in harm’s way. https://t.co/Ehz2Fto980 — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) August 26, 2021

This story is developing.

