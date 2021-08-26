https://freebeacon.com/culture/calling-on-all-the-influencers-models-rally-followers-to-recall-gavin-newsom/

California models are urging their social media followers to oust Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election in less than three weeks.

Model and actress Korrina Rico said on Tuesday she was going to spend every day until the Sept. 14 election rallying influencers to speak out against Newsom, who she says has “literally trashed the state.”

“If you wanna save the state of California, you need to vote yes,” Rico said. “I’m calling out all the influencers right now, September 14 is the day we need to recall him.”

Rico’s call prompted a reply video from Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chelsea Heath, who used her platform to bash Newsom.

“If you live in the state of California, let’s please get this guy out of office,” Heath said in a Tuesday Instagram post. “He’s done so much damage to our state and there isn’t a point of return right now, so the best thing to do is vote. I don’t care if you vote Democrat or Republican, let’s just get this guy out and get our state back to where it needs to be.”

Rico, who said she voted for Newsom when he first ran in 2018, now supports Republican Larry Elder, and said voters in the overwhelmingly Democratic state shouldn’t be concerned about his political affiliation.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy because one of the top running candidates, Larry Elder, is quote unquote Republican,” Rico said. “He’s an African American man who grew up in South Central on the street. This is not a career politician from a family of generational wealth, that has no idea what it’s like to live on the streets.”

Polls indicate Newsom is in grave danger of being removed from office. Organizers gathered 2.1 million signatures to trigger the Sept. 14 election, and dozens of candidates from both political parties have thrown their hat in the ring to be the replacement should the recall win out.

Elder, an attorney and conservative radio host, has emerged as Newsom’s most likely replacement. Other Republican contenders include Olympian-turned-reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer. Newsom has urged Democrats to vote against the recall, and not fill out the part of the ballot asking who should replace him if he’s removed, leaving a narrow path for Democratic candidates in the race.

