As we’re writing this, we’re getting word of another big explosion being felt far and wide in Kabul, meaning there could be even more casualties than there have been already. The only claim Biden supporters could make up until today was that the evacuations were proceeding successfully with no Americans having been killed. Now, with at least a dozen Marines killed, that talking point no longer stands, so they’re turning their frustration on Republicans.

As Twitchy reported, Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler claimed that Republicans are praying for American casualties “so they can wave the bloody shirt” and campaign on the Kabul attacks.

Now blue-check Chris Hahn, the “Aggressive Progressive,” is joining in, claiming that the GOP is rooting for our enemies because there’s a Democrat in the White House. Rooting for our enemies? The Biden administration are the ones sharing intel with our enemies because we’re counting on them to keep Americans safe.

If there were a Republican President the entirety of the GOP would be calling for unity and questioning the patriotism of anyone who spoke out against him in this moment. But there’s a Democrat in the White House and the GOP is rooting for our enemies. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 26, 2021

Good grief you’re a bad person. You claim they’re trying to score political points, but you’re doing the exact same thing. — Seth Williams (@sethawilliams79) August 26, 2021

When your policies enable terrorism, claim your enemies support terrorism. Yes, it’s totally those who disagree with you who are the awful ones, Chris https://t.co/4dkL16fjAg — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 26, 2021

🤡 — Trey Massey (@TreyMassey1) August 26, 2021

This is sick comment. — Fj (@Fjaaaa) August 26, 2021

The denial of reality it takes to actually believe this is staggering — 💎Jason Boone💎 (@RUBENZONKA) August 26, 2021

Please delete the Twitter app from your phone. — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) August 26, 2021

This is nonsensical with absolutely no basis in reality. So ghoulish and embarrassing. — Matt Malacos (@MMal8992) August 26, 2021

You’re leaving out the part where nearly everyone saw this scenario playing out in slow motion and questioned how tactically flawed it was. — Heath Lewison (@HLewison) August 26, 2021

Your soul is lost. — Anthony (@PhinsTweets2) August 26, 2021

Are you smoking crack? No one is rooting for our enemies. This NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) August 26, 2021

No one is rooting for the enemies… the administration is proving incompetent and cowardly regardless of party. — ☾ I Z ☆ ⋆ (@izzynski) August 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/d83xOhH3cY — President Camacho – 1st Governor of Greenland (@BrawndoLabs) August 26, 2021

Not when the tragedy is a direct result of the President’s incompetence. He owns this. This catastrophe will be his legacy. — Anonymous Source (@BoeJiden_2020) August 26, 2021

This is a strawman that only serves to distract from both today’s tragedy & Biden’s exquisitely poor decision making — Ollie Strange (@DrStrangeDawg) August 26, 2021

Fuck you bro. I served my country, never root for my enemy. — Ray Treft (@treft88) August 26, 2021

What a despicable comment. — Saul Kurucar (@PKurucar) August 26, 2021

You’re so off base it’s pathetic. This is about moving out of a hostile territory with all our people and property in tow. I don’t care what party has the house. This is a travesty of epic proportion. Fact that there hasn’t been a retaliation yet is atrocious. — Brian Vuona (@b7r11v) August 26, 2021

You may be the stupidest person in the history of this planet. — shultzsr (@shultzsr) August 26, 2021

The administration has now, openly, killed its own citizens and allies. No claims of incompetency can be made here. No-one is that incompetent. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 26, 2021

If there were a GOP President, we wouldn’t be in this situation. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) August 26, 2021

If we even had a Democratic president with more normal cognitive functioning, we might not have seen this bad of a mess. There is no way that Bill Clinton or even Hillary Clinton would have screwed up this badly. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 26, 2021

Or even Barack Obama.

I’m rooting for Americans and their allies not to die, which is why I don’t understand how anyone can look at what leadership is doing and be satisfied. — Hugh G. Falyor, III (@HughGFalyor) August 26, 2021

No…we’re rooting for this braindead president to do something that will actually protect our people, get them safely evacuated and bring our troops safely home. — JabbarZero 🇺🇲 (@JabbarZero) August 26, 2021

He’s set to speak in about half an hour … maybe he’ll reveal his contingency plan and put us all at ease.

