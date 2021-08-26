https://noqreport.com/2021/08/26/hipster-climate-change-protesters-dumped-120-tons-of-rubbish-in-london/

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images 5 Comments As police stand by and allow hipster ‘protesters’ under the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ banner to bring London to a standstill again, it has been revealed that during protests two years ago, the climate change obsessed extremists dumped 120 TONS of garbage on to the streets.

The London Telegraph notes that Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, cited a report pointing to the cleanup costing £50,000 in 2019.

The report notes: The former leader of City of Westminster Council said: “The disruption to local people and businesses is immeasurable. I was told by the council that last time Extinction Rebellion were here for two weeks, they cleared 120 tons of rubbish left behind. That added £50,000 to their costs. This is local people’s council tax.” They can’t even be bothered to clean up after themselves, but they will repeatedly tell you that you are killing the planet by traveling to work on a train. In addition, the report notes that the protesters claim to be targeting the ‘wealthy’ in London, but repeatedly disrupt poorer people’s lives. “Westminster and the City of London are considered very wealthy areas, but I […]