There were two explosions reported outside the Kabul Airport on Thursday.
The bombings took place near the Baron Hotel where the US and UK used as a meeting place for stranded citizens on their way out of the country.

Our earlier report…

BREAKING: Two Explosions Reported Outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan – Suicide Bombing – DEATHS REPORTED – Near Baron Hotel Where US and UK Used as Meeting Point for Stranded Civilians!

MASS CASUALTIES REPORTED — via Pentagon Spokeman John Kirby.

John Kirby confirmed the blasts resulted in US and civilian casualties.

The dead and injured were laying in the swamp outside the Kabul Airport.

These same people were seen standing in the sewage and swamp yesterday hoping to catch a ride out of the country.

