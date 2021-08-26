https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/horror-dead-injured-lay-swamp-outside-kabul-airport-bombings-mass-casualties/

There were two explosions reported outside the Kabul Airport on Thursday.

The bombings took place near the Baron Hotel where the US and UK used as a meeting place for stranded citizens on their way out of the country.

MASS CASUALTIES REPORTED — via Pentagon Spokeman John Kirby.

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

John Kirby confirmed the blasts resulted in US and civilian casualties.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

The dead and injured were laying in the swamp outside the Kabul Airport.

These same people were seen standing in the sewage and swamp yesterday hoping to catch a ride out of the country.

