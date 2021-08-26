https://magainstitute.com/how-the-left-destroyed-a-great-american-institution-boy-scouts-of-america/

“This great American institution (Boy Scouts of America) has come under attack from homosexual activists—who may well set their sights on your church next.” ~ Jay Sekulow

I’ve always thought of the Boy Scouts (BSA) as a wonderful way to turn unfinished boys into strong, resourceful men with integrity, kindness, faith, and courage.

Growing up in 1960’s suburbia, the BSA meant the world to mothers and fathers alike. And to their sons.

Boy Scouts—and Eagle Scouts in particular—have gone on to run this country through government, medicine, law, physics, entertainment, sports, and other professions. The BSA has been a major contributor to the development of America’s backbone.

Famous Eagle Scouts include: Neil Armstrong, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Breyer, Michael Dukakis, John Ehrlichman, President Gerald Ford, Louis Freeh, Louis Gohmert, L. Ron Hubbard, Alfred Kinsey, David Lynch, J.W. Marriott Jr., Michael Moore, Ozzie Nelson, H. Ross Perot, Mike Rowe, Donald Rumsfeld, Stephen Spielberg, John Tesh, Scott Walker, and Sam Walton, amongst many other accomplished men.

Obviously, the lunatics on the Left couldn’t have any of this.

And so, back in the 1980s, they developed a plan to destroy it. “What could effectively destroy the Boy Scouts?” some Marxist DNC operative must have asked. Saul Alinsky and Karl Marx would’ve been proud with the solution they hatched.

Since the BSA is made up of predominantly little boys and young men, it was apparently decided to drag the BSA through endless court litigation to include homosexuals in their fellowship.

And the Leftists won that battle.

This great 110-year old club for boys had four million Scouts in the 1970s, which quickly dwindled to two million after that concession was made to the Leftist agenda. Halved by miscreants.

You may have seen recently the glut of ads on TV by attorneys scouring the country for those who have been sexually abused by homosexual scoutmasters. This is what happens when we allow the Leftist homosexual monolith to tell us first that we must use the term “gay” instead of “homosexual” and then starts demanding that Christian non-profits allow promiscuous pedophiles inside their safe and hallowed halls.

Marriage and the Boy Scouts are just two of the victims of these dreadful political beasts and their scheming subversions.

Earlier last year, an AP article struggled to restrain its glee as their specially-developed headline boasted “About 90K sex abuse claims filed in boy scouts bankruptcy.” CNN, never one to miss piling onto a nice, wholesome, Christian non-profit, proudly publicized “At least 92,000 have filed sex abuse claims against Boy Scouts, says legal team.” In their own revolting effort to add astonishment to the whole contrived sham, both pieces concentrated heavily on quotes from those abused.

“It is by now well-established that the rate of pedophilia is orders of magnitude higher among homosexuals than among straights. Even though homosexuals comprise perhaps two percent of the population, they are responsible for more than a third of all instances of child sexual abuse. The same pattern occurred among the Nazis.” ~ Bryan Fischer

Consider this: The BSA is being made extinct by precisely the kind of sexual deviancy the Democrat Left used to infiltrate it. Before this sinister conspiracy to destroy the Boy Scouts, its operations and the things it did for the American male youth were essentially free of these kinds of claims.

Then, Marxist-Leninists decided our Boy Scouts couldn’t be allowed to exist anymore.

And so, of course, now it doesn’t. Boy Scouts of America has changed its name to “Scouts BSA” because the Boy Scouts are no longer just for boys.

(This is a story I’ve written. We all have our stories. If you’d like to share yours with me, I’d love hearing it. My email is [email protected])

