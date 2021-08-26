https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/huffposts-washington-bureau-chief-reports-that-republicans-are-basically-pushing-to-re-invade-afghanistan/

If there was anyone talking tough today, it was President Biden, who assured America that those responsible for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members would be hunted down and made to pay. But we’re also going to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw all troops.

We did see our share of “Resign” tweets scroll through our timelines this afternoon as Biden was speaking, and HuffPost Washington bureau chief Amanda Terkel reports that Republicans “are basically pushing to re-invade Afghanistan.”

That’s a good question after today’s speech.

