If there was anyone talking tough today, it was President Biden, who assured America that those responsible for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members would be hunted down and made to pay. But we’re also going to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw all troops.

We did see our share of “Resign” tweets scroll through our timelines this afternoon as Biden was speaking, and HuffPost Washington bureau chief Amanda Terkel reports that Republicans “are basically pushing to re-invade Afghanistan.”

Republicans are basically pushing to re-invade Afghanistan. Oh, and they also want Biden to resign. https://t.co/dayRK6Zp8c by @Robillard — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) August 26, 2021

When you’re in public and someone asks you who you work for, you lie, right? — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) August 26, 2021

You’re not a serious person let alone a journalist — Brandon (@BS_355) August 26, 2021

You are either dumb or are intentionally spreading fake news — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) August 26, 2021

Quite a group of people you’ve imagined — Jesse Pawn (@JessePawn) August 26, 2021

You are a complete idiot. We don’t need to reinvade. And, yes, pudding brain should resign. Are you are real journalist? — Brad Burke (@BradBur95843801) August 26, 2021

I can’t believe you are still employed. — @RobinJosephette (@RobinJosephette) August 26, 2021

Biden declared war on ISIS today. — 🇺🇲 #NothingIsFree. #AfganistanHostageCrisis (@TexasLullabyDAC) August 26, 2021

How is Biden going to “hunt down the terrorists who killed our troops”? Take your time. — Castaway (@Castawa21779024) August 26, 2021

Biden said they “will pay”. How do you expect him to do that without going to war, you spoon? — ❤️ (@KanyeHat) August 26, 2021

Christ, this is a stupid take — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 26, 2021

Re-invade? We never left dipshit 🤡 — Yo Steveees 🇺🇸 (@YoSteveees) August 26, 2021

Getting our people out is another invasion? — Julia L (@julialtiv) August 26, 2021

Insisting the US maintain a presence in Afghanistan until all American citizens and our Afghan allies have been evacuated from the country is totally the same as re-invading the country. https://t.co/jwMbFhq3AV — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 26, 2021

You and your article suck. — ThunderStorm (@Storm21371) August 26, 2021

I can’t believe they want someone clearly not up to the job to resign. Unbelievable — AltitudeAttackPilot (@BenAltitude) August 26, 2021

Former president Trump was impeached for a phone call. If Biden’s debacle isn’t impeachable then you aren’t serious people. — Tahl E. Bahn Radical Feminist (@resisterqueen) August 26, 2021

Who is the president? Biden said he was going to crush the virus? Who is in charge? Biden said Taliban wouldn’t take the country, who was in charge? Who is in charge of our open border? Who is the president of the United States? — FlyOverCountry (@ajaxzimm) August 26, 2021

That’s a good question after today’s speech.

